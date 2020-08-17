Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 261,700 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the April 15th total of 189,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.00% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLRX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.99. 359,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,051. The company has a market cap of $14.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.72% and a negative net margin of 190.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of patients with various cancers. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers.

