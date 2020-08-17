SaluS Price Hits $20.30 on Exchanges (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $20.55 million and approximately $2,367.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SaluS has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One SaluS coin can currently be purchased for about $20.30 or 0.00164910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00049426 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,257.26 or 0.99571918 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002139 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004635 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000329 BTC.

About SaluS

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info.

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

