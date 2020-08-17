Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Shares Up 3.2%

Santos Ltd (OTCMKTS:STOSF) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.08, 600 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61.

Santos Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STOSF)

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland & NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.