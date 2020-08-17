Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Sets New 52-Week High at $321.00

Sartorius AG (OTCMKTS:SARTF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $321.00 and last traded at $321.00, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $313.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SARTF shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sartorius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut Sartorius from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sartorius presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.27 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.08.

About Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

There is no company description available for Sartorius AG.

