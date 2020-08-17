Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 19,315 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,315 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Paychex stock opened at $74.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at $30,622,340.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $29,076,602.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,867.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

