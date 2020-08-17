Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 28,115 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 112.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,115 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,101,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,653,000 after acquiring an additional 533,000 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 98.1% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 388,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after buying an additional 192,527 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 15.0% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of General Mills by 141.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 136,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $63.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.18.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.