Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 36,759 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 36,759 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 16,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 336,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after acquiring an additional 65,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 125,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $81.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a PE ratio of 153.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average of $54.17. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $8,311,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,580,854.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 62,765 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $4,998,604.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 552,123 shares in the company, valued at $43,971,075.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 598,765 shares of company stock valued at $39,843,285 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.