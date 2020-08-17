Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 406.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 97.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 588,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,466,000 after buying an additional 289,810 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.08.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $138.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.27. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.49%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.