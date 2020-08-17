Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Sells $71,005.50 in Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Roger D. Dansey sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $71,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Roger D. Dansey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

On Wednesday, June 17th, Roger D. Dansey sold 2,162 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $343,520.18.

On Monday, June 15th, Roger D. Dansey sold 4,984 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $783,235.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.82. The stock had a trading volume of 584,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,342. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.17 and a beta of 1.42. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.01 and a 200-day moving average of $141.59.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,093,000 after acquiring an additional 67,704 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $897,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,876,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.