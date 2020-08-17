Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $44.06 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.0% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $44,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

NYSE JPM opened at $102.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $312.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

