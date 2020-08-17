SelfSell (SSC) Price Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. SelfSell has a market capitalization of $55,324.32 and approximately $6,057.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SelfSell has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. One SelfSell coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Bitinka and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell (SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com.

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bitinka and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

