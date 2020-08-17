Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Shares Down 2.7%

Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS) shares were down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.40 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.47), approximately 71,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.48).

Several research analysts recently commented on SENS shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Get Sensyne Health alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 42.27. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.70.

About Sensyne Health (LON:SENS)

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Sensyne Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensyne Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.