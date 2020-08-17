Sentry Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,770 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.9% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in PepsiCo by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 27,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 83,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,830,000 after buying an additional 16,283 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in PepsiCo by 18.1% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 131,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after buying an additional 20,198 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.92. 2,856,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,663,605. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $190.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.13 and its 200-day moving average is $133.49.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

