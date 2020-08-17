Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 7,650 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Nike by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Nike by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nike by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,938 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in Nike by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.36.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,356 shares of company stock worth $30,387,715. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.66. 3,015,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,023,240. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.02. The company has a market cap of $166.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.87, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $107.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. Nike’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

