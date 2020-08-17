Serco Group (LON:SRP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 190 at Berenberg Bank

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its target price dropped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SRP. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price (up from GBX 160 ($2.09)) on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 174.78 ($2.28).

Get Serco Group alerts:

Shares of LON SRP traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 138.60 ($1.81). The stock had a trading volume of 1,979,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 154.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 141.85. Serco Group has a 52 week low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.