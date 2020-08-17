SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) were down 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.62 and last traded at $32.62, approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.96.

Separately, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average is $31.03.

About SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

