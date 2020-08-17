Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Shares Up 1.2%

Shearwater Group PLC (LON:SWG)’s share price shot up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 173.12 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 172.50 ($2.26), 11,794 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 654,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.50 ($2.23).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Shearwater Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Shearwater Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $40.83 million and a P/E ratio of -24.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 190.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 218.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Shearwater Group Company Profile (LON:SWG)

Shearwater Group PLC provides digital resilience solutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, software and services. It offers multifactor authentication software solutions, and identity and access management security solutions; digital, operational, and regulatory solutions and services; enterprise grade security for small to medium sized businesses; and information, network, and application security solutions, as well as cyber essentials advisory, training, and outsourced IT services.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Shearwater Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shearwater Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.