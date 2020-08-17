Shift (SHIFT) Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, Shift has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar. Shift has a market cap of $3.81 million and $6,513.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shift coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002232 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Shift

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. The official website for Shift is www.shiftproject.com. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

