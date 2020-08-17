ShipChain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $532,405.00 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. ShipChain has a market cap of $13.73 million and $532,405.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ShipChain

SHIP is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

