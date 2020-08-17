Short Interest in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Grows By 11.4%

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 4,660,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on A shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.06.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $389,479.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,806 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,351.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,707 shares of company stock worth $9,080,332 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $199,782,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 211.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,805,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,671 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 181.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,479,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,987,000 after purchasing an additional 954,803 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 345.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,203,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,376,000 after buying an additional 933,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $48,626,000.

Shares of A stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $97.51. 1,980,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.12. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $99.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.27 and its 200 day moving average is $83.40.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.