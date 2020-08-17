Short Interest in Banco del Bajio (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Decreases By 16.6%

Banco del Bajio (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,068,700 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the April 15th total of 1,281,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 314.3 days.

Shares of BBAJF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.82. 4,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,969. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. Banco del Bajio has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.79.

About Banco del Bajio

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporations, governments, and small and medium enterprises in Mexico. The company offers appraisal, credit, account, foreign exchange, roster, and special project products; electronic, specialized, and insurance banking products; and credit, debit, and business cards.

