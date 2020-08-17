Short Interest in Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Expands By 1,150.0%

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 1,150.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barco in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of BCNAF traded up $17.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.92. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.10. Barco has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $256.00.

Barco Company Profile

Barco NV develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. It offers cinema, installation, postproduction, rental, simulation, and virtual reality projectors; presentation switchers and screen management systems, scalers, and converters; LED image processing, and indoor LED displays; and laser, LCD, LED rear-projection, and LED video walls, as well as video wall controllers and upgrade kits.

