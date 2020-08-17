Short Interest in Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Decreases By 42.5%

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the May 31st total of 128,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BASFY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 117,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,085. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.21. Basf has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Basf had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Basf will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BASFY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Basf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Basf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

