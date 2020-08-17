Short Interest in Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Rises By 28.8%

Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the May 14th total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 884,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Commerzbank upgraded Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of BAYRY stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.