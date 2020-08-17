Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Grows By 22.8%

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,170,700 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 2,581,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 344.6 days.

Shares of BAMXF traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.51. 5,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

BAMXF has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

