Short Interest in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) Declines By 45.3%

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the June 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,529. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 60.9% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,450,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,620,000 after purchasing an additional 548,984 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 8.6% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 834,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 66,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 1.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 29.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 75,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 33,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

About Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

