Short Interest in Brilliance China Automotive Hldg. (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Decreases By 88.6%

Brilliance China Automotive Hldg. (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 88.6% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Brilliance China Automotive stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $9.96. 1,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.78. Brilliance China Automotive has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16.

Get Brilliance China Automotive alerts:

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This is a positive change from Brilliance China Automotive’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.53%. Brilliance China Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

BCAUY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Brilliance China Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brilliance China Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

About Brilliance China Automotive

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliance China Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliance China Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.