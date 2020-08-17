Short Interest in CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) Decreases By 31.5%

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the May 31st total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of APOP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,012. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. CELLECT BIOTECH/S has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.75.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CELLECT BIOTECH/S stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.76% of CELLECT BIOTECH/S worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

