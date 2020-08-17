Short Interest in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) Rises By 11.1%

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.19. 215,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,211. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 181.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd in the first quarter worth about $121,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 30.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

