Short Interest in EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Decreases By 81.8%

EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the July 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EGFEY stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.22. 69,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,722. EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25.

EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR Company Profile

Eurobank Ergasias SA provides retail, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services. The company's Retail segment offers customer current accounts, savings, deposits and investment savings products, credit and debit cards, consumer loans, small business banking services, and mortgages.

