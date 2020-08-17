Short Interest in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Expands By 11.4%

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,850,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 13,330,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $698,980.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 474,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,603,741.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at $20,084,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,638 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 55,741 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FireEye during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FEYE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,260. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.16. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 16.21% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FEYE. Wedbush increased their target price on FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on FireEye from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on FireEye from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

