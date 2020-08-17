Short Interest in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Decreases By 28.3%

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FEI traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 138,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,299. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,287,000 after acquiring an additional 28,333 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 13.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 48,362 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 330,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $1,534,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 236,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

