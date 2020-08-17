Short Interest in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (NYSE:FGB) Decreases By 81.8%

First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (NYSE:FGB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the July 15th total of 130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 51,666 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 546,182 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,409 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,273. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $6.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%.

First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd Company Profile

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

