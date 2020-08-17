Short Interest in First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) Rises By 33.3%

First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MYFW. ValuEngine raised First Western Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Western Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First Western Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Shares of MYFW traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.98. 7,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60. First Western Financial has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $115.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.79.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.90. First Western Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $289,200.00. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.