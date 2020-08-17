Short Interest in Flughafen Zurich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Drops By 16.7%

Flughafen Zurich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,100 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 188,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 785.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UZAPF remained flat at $$138.00 during trading on Monday. Flughafen Zurich has a twelve month low of $113.00 and a twelve month high of $181.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.31.

Separately, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zurich in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Flughafen Zurich Company Profile

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zürich Airport in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

