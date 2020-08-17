Short Interest in Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Rises By 84.3%

Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a growth of 84.3% from the May 31st total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDLNF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,568. Greenland Minerals and Energy has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.

About Greenland Minerals and Energy

Greenland Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for rare earth elements, uranium, and zinc. It owns 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited and changed its name to Greenland Minerals Limited in June 2018.

