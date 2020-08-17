Short Interest in Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Increases By 19.5%

Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the March 31st total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCEKF shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kingsmen Resources in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Kingsmen Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Kingsmen Resources stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.56. 81,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,939. Kingsmen Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92.

About Kingsmen Resources

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of 12 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 5,700 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

