Short Interest in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) Decreases By 83.0%

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 592,500 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the July 15th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLXE. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on KLX Energy Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of KLX Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLX Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

KLX Energy Services stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 88,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,112. KLX Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.35) by $1.95. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 69.51%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. On average, analysts predict that KLX Energy Services will post -22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore L. Weise purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,176.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amin J. Khoury sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $249,000.00. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KLX Energy Services by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 750,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 411,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in KLX Energy Services by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 102,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in KLX Energy Services by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 543,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 87,840 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in KLX Energy Services by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 511,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 100,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proxima Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KLX Energy Services by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

