Short Interest in Life On Earth (OTCMKTS:LFER) Drops By 83.3%

Life On Earth (OTCMKTS:LFER) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,189,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LFER traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. 95,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,250. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Life On Earth has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.80.

Get Life On Earth alerts:

About Life On Earth

Life On Earth, Inc markets and sells functional beverages in the United States. It sells its products through distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc and changed its name to Life On Earth, Inc in February 2018. Life On Earth, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Life On Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life On Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.