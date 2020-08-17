Short Interest in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expands By 11.4%

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 2,980,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

LULU stock traded up $5.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $354.87. 729,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.29, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.99. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $355.82.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.84.

In related news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

