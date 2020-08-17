Short Interest in MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Rises By 84.2%

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 84.2% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th.

MONOY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 94.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.60. MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $44.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.67.

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety and health protection equipment/signs, logistics/packing goods, office tapes and cleaning supplies, cutting tools/abrasive materials, measurement/surveying equipment, work tools/electric/pneumatic tools, spray oil grease/ adhesion repair/welding supplies, pneumatic equipment/hydraulic equipment/hoses, and bearings/machine parts/casters.

