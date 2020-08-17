Short Interest in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Rises By 11.3%

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,305 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $176,164.90. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 133,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,904.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 7.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 16.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd during the second quarter worth $119,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 11.9% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 35.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NHS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,425. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $12.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

