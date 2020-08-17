Short Interest in Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) Declines By 82.3%

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 82.3% from the July 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OYIEF remained flat at $$2.50 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44. Ocean Yield ASA has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $6.18.

Get Ocean Yield ASA alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OYIEF shares. DNB Markets raised Ocean Yield ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pareto Securities cut Ocean Yield ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

About Ocean Yield ASA

Ocean Yield ASA, a ship owning company, invests in vessels on long-term charters within oil-service and industrial shipping areas in Norway. The company operates through FPSO, Other Oil Service, Car Carriers, Container Vessels, Tankers, and Other Shipping segments. As of October 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 65 vessels.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Yield ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Yield ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.