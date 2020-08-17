Short Interest in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Grows By 38.1%

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,500 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the April 15th total of 119,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 354,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFLT. ValuEngine cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

PFLT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 183,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,525. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $336.14 million, a PE ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 206,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,044. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 19.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 286,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,313,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 100.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 143,271 shares in the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

