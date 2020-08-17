Short Interest in Redstar Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Declines By 45.2%

Redstar Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the June 15th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Redstar Gold stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 301,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,755. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17. Redstar Gold has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.30.

Get Redstar Gold alerts:

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Redstar Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Redstar Gold Company Profile

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Redstar Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redstar Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.