Short Interest in SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Declines By 83.4%

SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the July 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SSEZY traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,422. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. SSE PLC/S has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $21.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSEZY. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE PLC/S in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Societe Generale lowered shares of SSE PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSE PLC/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

SSE PLC/S Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

