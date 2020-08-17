Short Interest in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Rises By 11.2%

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,030,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 10,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,917,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Shares of STNE stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,255,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,199. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 70.81 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. StoneCo had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 24,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at $6,514,000. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.73.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

