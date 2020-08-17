Short Interest in The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) Rises By 19.0%

The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,581,400 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the May 14th total of 1,329,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.7 days.

UNLVF traded down $6.17 on Monday, reaching $58.66. 1,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,633. The Unilever Group has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $64.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded The Unilever Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Unilever Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, and Vaseline brands.

