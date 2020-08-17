Short Interest in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Expands By 11.2%

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 4,550,000 shares. Currently, 15.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 561,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

NASDAQ:QURE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.19. 13,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,047. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average of $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.18. Uniqure has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.71.

Get Uniqure alerts:

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uniqure will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Uniqure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Uniqure from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Uniqure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.92.

In other Uniqure news, insider Robert Gut sold 26,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,881,250.00. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $495,366.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,296,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,002 shares of company stock worth $2,614,652 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 1st quarter valued at $1,088,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 78,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.