Short Interest in United Company RUSAL Plc (OTCMKTS:URSSF) Grows By 16.7%

United Company RUSAL Plc (OTCMKTS:URSSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 448,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:URSSF remained flat at $$0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40. United Company RUSAL has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.52.

About United Company RUSAL

United Company RUSAL Plc produces and sells aluminum and related products. It operates through four segments: Aluminium, Alumina, Energy, and Mining and Metals. The company is involved in the mining and refining of bauxite and nepheline ore into alumina; the smelting of primary aluminum from alumina; and the fabrication of aluminum and aluminum alloys into semi-fabricated and finished products.

